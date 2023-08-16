They prioritize the organ donation process in the hospitals of Bariloche and Cipolletti

The hospitals of Bariloche and Cipolletti are two health references in terms of organ and tissue procurement in Río Negro and now they have entered among the ten health centers in Argentina in which the teams are ranked and seek to increase the availability of organs and tissues for transplantation.

Today in Argentina there is 10,021 people on the waiting list of the National Central Sole Coordinating Institute of Ablation and Implantation (Incucai) to receive a organ or tissue transplantwhich would mean “saving his life”, of which 194 belong to Río Negro.

In the Pedro Moguillansky hospital in Cipolletti yesterday and today in the Ramón Carrillo de Bariloche, the president of Incucai, Carlos Soratti, signed with the Minister of Health of Río Negro, Fabián Zgaib, and Leonardo Uchiumi, of Cucai Río Negro, the creation of “hospital units for the procurement of organs and tissues”.

This agreement means prioritizing the structure that works on the subject in both provincial hospitals, with the aim of increasing the availability of organs and tissues for transplantation, according to the Procurar program, which was approved by Minister Carla Vizzotti towards the end of last year.

“They are two centers with a history in the activity of generating donors, of contribution to the development of transplantationand even with transplant programs in some cases, which already have this development and now we want to strengthen it, consolidate it”, Soratti said in dialogue with the press in Bariloche.

The official remarked that the premise is that the organ and tissue procurement units “be part of the very structure of the hospital, with resources, equipment, training and above all that is sustainable over time”.

Germán Santamaría, head of the Bariloche team, highlighted the agreement as a “very important endorsement.” “We have to strengthen renal supply with our own equipment, we have medium and long-term projects to try to generate more donors, to respond to the waiting listespecially to the patients of Río Negro”, highlighted the therapist.

Uchiumi pondered that in Cipolletti there is the only cornea transplant center in the province and recalled that long ago patients on the waiting list had to wait between 3 and 5 years to receive the transplant, something that today is on a “virtual list of zero ”.

“We work for the patients who are on the waiting list, there are almost 10,000 people throughout the country,” Uchiumi remarked.





