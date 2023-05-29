They question the request for a provincial “reparation fund” for Bariloche for the Cerro Catedral

«They are requests for the tribune«. In this way, the mayor Gustavo Gennuso referred to the proposal of the Bariloche legislator Ramón Chiocconi regarding a reparation fund estimated at 4,000 million pesos for the years of delay in which the province of Río Negro incurred in transferring the Catedral hill to the Bariloche municipality.

«Chiocconi was president of the Municipal Council, he was a legislator for 12 years. And it occurs to you now? They all campaign. Let them campaign with what they want,” Gennuso said when asked about the bill that Chiocconi presented, along with his peers from the Unidad Ciudadana bloc, which is based on a mandate established by the Municipal Organic Charter.

In 1985, the Napoli law took Cerro Catedral out of the National Parks Administration in order to transfer it to Bariloche, but the province of Río Negro took 25 years to transfer it to the municipality. In fact, it went so far as to tender and award the exploitation of the complex.

Only in 2010 was it transferred to the municipality. Chiocconi understood that this delay adds the royalties that the province charged to the concessionaires that would represent some 4,000 million pesos.

Gennuso considered that the proposal is “farfetched«. «I am concerned about those concepts of historical reparation that seeks to repair what the rulers of Bariloche did not know how to do. We don’t need to beg for alms because we are self-sufficient. Today the Cathedral is the first winter resort in Latin America that attracts thousands of tourists and is renovated,” he said.



