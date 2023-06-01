They question the slow progress of legal cases in El Bolsón

“That a mother continues to run into her son’s murderer because he is on the loose, since Justice has not yet resolved, is aberrational. Those years of negligence can not only be attributed to the lack of Justice, but are part of the abandonment; the total lack of empathy and of course, the absence of ‘otherness’”. In this way, the Justicia Comarca association, made up of relatives of victims of acts of violence, complained about the delay of various legal cases in the El Bolsón area.

“In El Hoyo there is a minor who was abused at the age of 14. Only now that she is about to turn 19, would they set the trial for July. In the Burgos case (a young man murdered in Bolsón seven years ago), the convicted are free and live seven blocks from the family. In the Gavilán case (a young man murdered in the Mallín Ahogado area), the convicted person is asking for temporary releases,” questioned Luis Albornoz, a member of the association.

He said that “while the Chubut justice is preparing to open a judicial office and has already appointed the judge in charge, Río Negro is bogged down and does not advance in the cases”.

Through a statement, from the association they formulated strong criticisms of the judicial system: “They have not known how to put themselves in the place of the other, of the people who suffer the murder or the violent loss of a child, a brother or any loved one.”

“The bureaucracy, the excess of paperwork and the piles of papers – they added – have become more important than a murdered son and the suffering of his mother. A bureaucracy that extends in all areas of the State and also in Justice, making a file more important than pain.

They highlighted that «A mother without resources who barely understands what prosecutors or judges are saying and desperate for the murder of her son, must understand and understand the times of Justice that (by the way, they mean indifference, ignorance of the person and looking at the navel) but Justice does not make the slightest effort to understand the mother ».



