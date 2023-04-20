They raid the apartment of the Brazilian model who died after falling from a balcony in Retiro

The apartment where Emmily Rodrigues Santos Gomes lived, the 26-year-old Brazilian model who died on March 30 after falling from the sixth floor of a Retiro building, was raided today in a tower in the Parque Chacabuco neighborhood of Buenos Aires, judicial sources reported today and police.

Detectives from the Homicide Division of the City Police began the raid at apartment 6 on the 16th floor of the “Palmera” tower located at 955 Doblas Street, bordering the Parque Chacabuco and Caballito neighborhoods, where the woman lived. victim.

The procedure was ordered by the judge of the case, Martín Del Viso, of the National Criminal and Correctional Court 31, and was to take place yesterday, but it was postponed until today due to the large number of hours that the investigators spent in the other raid ordered in the house of the accused released, businessman Francisco Sáenz Valiente (52).

Sources of the investigation revealed to Télam that the victim’s parents, Arístides Da Silva Gomes and Catia Cilene Rodrigues Santos, participated in the raid on Emmily’s apartment, as the judge suggested in his resolution, who are acting as plaintiffs in the case.

In the judicial order -to which Télam agreed-, the magistrate explained that this search was carried out “for the purpose of kidnapping – if any – all kinds of narcotics, medicines and/or technological devices and/or other elements of interest for the investigation, as well as medical documentation of the victim Emmily Rodrigues Santos Gomes, as well as all the papers, notebooks, notes, notebooks and diaries, all of which, based on their analysis, may help to deepen the investigation”.

Yesterday, in the apartment of the released defendant Sáenz Valiente, on the sixth floor of Libertad 1542, the same place where the victim died, a new raid was carried out where, for more than eight hours, the Homicide detectives and the Police Scientific Police experts of the City, searched for new evidence.

It is that the judge ordered that possible stains of blood, semen and biological fluids be searched for in all areas of the department, including the defendant’s room and his massage bed.

He also asked that all types of electronic devices be seized and that drugs be searched in a safe and its remains in encyclopedia-type books, since the witnesses declared that the early morning of the incident the cocaine and the “tuci” they consumed were over three large manual type books

By decision of Judge Del Viso, Sáenz Valiente recovered his freedom yesterday morning for “lack of merit” after spending 20 days detained in the Alcaidía 4 Bis Annex of the City Police, in the Barracas neighborhood.

The mining and agricultural businessman was accused when he was investigated for the crimes of “femicide, facilitation of narcotics and illegal possession of weapons” (for the seizure of a shotgun from his home without the proper papers), but Judge Del Viso held that there were still not enough elements to incriminate the defendant and that the investigation should continue.

“The records incorporated into the case up to now have not allowed us to reach the state of certainty required to issue a warrant, making it necessary to deepen the investigation in order to determine what really happened inside the 6th floor. of the building located at Calle Libertad 1542″, the judge wrote in his resolution.

Both the complaint filed by the victim’s parents, represented by lawyer Ignacio Trimarco, and the prosecutors in the case, Santiago Vismara, from the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office 10, and Mariela Labozzetta, from the Specialized Prosecutor Unit for Violence against Women (UFEM), anticipated that they will appeal the lack of merit and freedom to the employer.

As restrictive measures, the judge prohibited Sáenz Valiente from leaving the country, also from approaching the victim’s parents or the witnesses in the case, imposed the obligation on him to attend the courthouse every 15 days and set a new place of residence, that is, while the process is taking place, you will not be able to return to live in the house where the event occurred.

On the night of Wednesday, March 29, Emmily went to dinner at the Gardiner restaurant on the North Coast with her friend Juliana Magalhaes Mourao and from there she went to the Isabel de Palermo bar where she met another friend, Dafne Gutiérrez Santana.

At 3:21 a.m. on Thursday the 30th, the three of them went in Emmily’s truck (a Jeep Compass owned by her boyfriend) to Sáenz Valiente’s apartment, on the sixth floor of the building at 1542 Libertad Street, in Retiro, where they had already there was a fourth woman, Lía Figueroa Alves, a friend of the accused.

According to the investigators, after an early morning of excesses with the intake of alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and “tuci” -a powerful designer drug-, Rodrigues suffered an apparent psychotic outbreak and at 9.18 he ended up falling through a bare window into the inner courtyard of the lung. block from the building, when only Sáenz Valiente and Magalhaes Murao were in the apartment, in a death that the Justice is trying to determine if it was a femicide or suicide in the context of some type of drug intake.