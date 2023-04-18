They raided the house of a teacher in Roca and then he took his own life

Police personnel raided the home of a teacher for an investigation into possession of images of child sexual abuse. As confirmed by legal sources after the stagecoach man 31 committed suicide.

The operation was carried out on Saturday at the home of an Education worker. The procedure was carried out as a result of an alert from the NGO Missing Children, which would have detected traffic in images of child sexual abuse content.

This alert was referred to the Public Prosecutor of Roca, by the IP address that was registered, The judicial sources explained.

The Prosecutor Julieta Villa requested the search of the house that was carried out on Saturday. Los experts seized electronic devices: a laptop and a cell phone.

The next day, they reported that the man was found dead in his home. Judicial and police sources confirmed that it was a suicide. The 31-year-old teacher taught biology at an Allen high school.

Justice continues to investigate the case for possession of images of child sexual abuse.



