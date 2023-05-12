They raised the money and next Wednesday they will operate on the young man from Roca

Tamara, Giuliano Cesari’s mother, said that they had already managed to raise the money that was needed to the operation of the aggressive tumor in the left foot of the young man of 19 years and confirmed that the delicate surgery will be carried out next Wednesday, in Buenos Aires. “We not only received the economic contribution, but also an injection of containment,” said the woman.

The news transcended the borders of the country and reached other parts of the world. «They called me from the United States, Mexico, Uruguay. It spread throughout Latin America,” her mother said emotionally in an interview with the program “Ya es tiempo” that is broadcast on RIO NEGRO RADIO.

The family needed to raise $5,000 for the operation. Because In Roca there are no specialist doctors, nor the equipment that is needed to carry out the intervention. Giuliano will be operated on May 17 at the Italian Hospital in Buenos Aires. In addition, they had to raise $800,000 for hospital expenses and $300,000 for disposable materials.

At all times, the young man’s mother was excited by the scope of the campaign. And he assured that it was an incentive for everyone -not only from the economic point of view- but also from the containment provided by the neighbors who contacted not only from Argentina but from other countries in America.

How will the operation be?

On Monday the pre-surgery begins, he also has an appointment with the transplant team.

Because the tumor expanded, it “ate away all the bones in her foot,” Tamara said, adding “they have to extract everything and make an implant that they will do with the donation of organs that are compatible«. At that time, if the operation is successful, they will proceed to rehabilitation.

