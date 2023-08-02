They ran over a Gendarmerie cell phone and tried to flee with 56,000 contraband packages

02/08/2023 – 19:47 Country

Members of the “Santo Pipó” Group, dependent on Squadron 11 “San Ignacio”, were carrying out prevention and control activities on Provincial Route 223, at the height of the Cuñá Pirú neighborhood, when they observed a van approaching the checkpoint Totoya Hilux, for which they proceeded to make the stop signals, but it ignored it, accelerated its march and rammed the Force mobile that was on the shoulder.

Due to the violent maneuver and the speed at which the vehicle was traveling, it lost control and stopped its march on the existing trees on the side of the road. The gendarmes approached and arrested the driver.

Moments later, a second vehicle (Renault Oroch) that was circulating behind the damaged truck, evaded control and accelerated to take Provincial Route No. 7 in the direction of Jardín América, for which the officials proceeded to alert the other controls. and patrols operating in the area.

After seeing the evaded vehicle at the intersection of National Routes No. 12 and Provincial Routes No. 7, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in the hilly area.

In the presence of witnesses, the uniformed officers inspected both vehicles, finding inside 56,000 packages of cigarettes of foreign origin, distributed in a total of 56 boxes.

It should be noted that the vehicles used in the crime had an active kidnapping request for robbery in the district of La Matanza, province of Buenos Aires.

The Court and the Federal Prosecutor of Oberá intervened, which ordered the seizure of the merchandise in violation of Law 22,415 of the “Customs Code”, as well as the vehicles used. Likewise, the citizens involved were subordinated to the cause.

