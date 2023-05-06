Home » They recover in Santiago, a car that had been stolen in Córdoba
Entertainment

They recover in Santiago, a car that had been stolen in Córdoba

by admin

06/05/2023 – 19:05 Police

The police of Santiago del Estero managed to recover a car with a request for kidnapping in the province of Córdoba.

The event was recorded this Saturday morning, when police officers from the General Directorate of Investigations who were on duty preventive tour, they managed to spot a car that was parked on Plata street and Rivadavia avenue in this city.

The police officers noticed patent plate anomalies For this reason, they met with the owner of said Ford brand vehicle, a white Fiesta model, when the 35 year old man exhibited the documentation of the shot, the troops confirmed that they were apocryphal, for which they proceeded to verify said shot and verify through the verification plant the situation of the same, showing that the car had kidnapping order from the province of Córdoba.

The troops quickly proceeded to kidnap said vehicle and identify the subject from the Juan Felipe Ibarra neighborhood, giving intervention to the prosecutor’s office in charge of the Dra. Malachevskywho arranged the vehicle kidnapping and interviews the driver continuing with his freedom of movement.


See also  #ontheroad Suzuki Vitara 140 V, technology and comfort in the name of the environment

You may also like

This is how the coronation of King Carlos...

Meet chef Oded Oren: his new cookbook ‘Oren’...

VSL Releases Synchron Series Percussion Collection SYNCHRON-ized Percussion

Road trip to hypnotic melodies with Stranger Souma

Ukraine war in the blog | Wagner boss...

“The Masked Singer” 2023 at ProSieben: Formerly petrified,...

The Coronation of King Charles III. falls into...

Katy Perry haphazard at the coronation: If you...

Charles III crowned king

Another chapter ends: talented author Philippe Sollers leaves...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy