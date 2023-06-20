Home » They register the headquarters of the organization of the Olympic Games in Paris in a corruption investigation
PARIS (AP) — French investigators were searching the headquarters of the organizers of the Paris Olympic Games on Tuesday as part of an investigation into alleged corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor’s office.

In a statement, the organizing committee said searches were underway at its Paris headquarters, in the suburb of Saint-Denis, and that “Paris 2024 cooperates with investigators to facilitate their investigations.” The organization declined to comment further.

An official with the financial prosecutor’s office said the operation was linked to two investigations based on information provided by an anti-corruption agency. The official was not authorized to give his name, according to the regulations of the prosecution.

