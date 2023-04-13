The Confederation of Hydrocarbons and Related Trade Entities (CECHA) was shown “concerned” for the subsistence of the service stations after the decision of the national government to extender the program Fair Prices to fuels.

According to the leaders of CHARACTERISTICmeasure puts thousands of jobs at risk that guarantees the sector and the profitability of the companies SMEs.

Through a statement, CECHA assured that it “considers” that the program implemented between the Government and the oil companies gives some predictability, by establishing a path of contained increases; HE “puts in check” to a sector that has come surviving in a context of generalized increase in costsState-controlled and parity prices above inflation.

“With a projected increase of 16% in fuels in the next four months,” CECHA assures that they cannot face the 30% increase corresponding to the closed parity adjustment with the workers for the first semester of 2023.

The Chamber’s complaint

In this context, CECHA claims a reasonable profitability that allows them to keep the outlets opencover operating costs and maintain the sources of work for more than 62,000 blank employees in the sector.

“CECHA requires active participation in the roundtable made up of the government and the oil companies where these issues are debated in order to contribute pconcrete proposals to reverse the serious situationn that traverse Currently, the sector has suffered the closure of 40 white stations in the last year and fear that the situation will worsen if urgent measures are not taken,” the document concludes.

The decision of the national government

By order of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massaand with the support of the Secretariats of Energy and Commerce in the last hours the agreement of Fair Prices with the oil sector with the aim of “stabilizing fuel prices over the next four months.”

Like Shell, YPF joined the 3.8% increase in its fuels

Said agreement, presented by the Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royonand the Secretary of Commerce, Matias Tomboliniestablishes a guideline of 4% per month in the prices of gasoline and diesel from next April 15 to August 15. According to the official communiqué, the measure seeks protect consumers and promote stability in the market.

“The signing of this agreement allows us to give a signal of predictability to consumers, users and companies and, in addition, accompanies the road map established by Minister Massbecause it encourages us to maintain fiscal balance and take care of reserves”, Tombolini said in this regard.

