They removed the management of the Casa Rosada accounts from Iñaki Gutiérrez for a retweet

Changes continue in the Government’s official communication team. After the resignation of Belén Stettler as head of the Secretary of Media and Communication, where she was replaced by journalist Eduardo Serenellini, she joins him as Iñaki Gutiérrez left the management of the Casa Rosada account. However, he will continue to take care of President Javier Milei’s TikTok.

The libertarian militant had control of the Casa Rosada account removed after days ago he shared a photo of himself with his partner, Eugenia Rolón, who, like Gutiérrez, is also a network specialist and works on Milei’s team. In that sense, the young man uploaded a New Year’s message from his personal account, which It was then retweeted by Casa Rosada and generated multiple criticisms from users..

Iñaki Gutiérrez and Eugenia Rolón, those responsible for the Milei networks, will donate their salary

As it turned out, now Iñaki will continue to deal only with the head of state’s TikTok account from the office he occupies on the second floor of the government headquarters, which he did during the electoral campaign with good results.

However, Gutiérrez himself maintained that it was “false” that he had been displaced from his usual tasks on the Government’s social networks, adding that “I never directly had a Casa Rosada account”he stated The nation. For his part, the Government confirmed the displacement of him and his girlfriend Rolón, who were the ones who managed the official social networks, although they clarified that “they didn’t fire him”while other sources maintained that he was only in charge of the TikTok account.

After the controversy, the retweet was deleted from the official account of the Casa Rosada.

Criticism against Iñaki Gutiérrez’s posts

The 22-year-old civil servant He had already made other missteps and had to delete posts or messages from the official Presidency account. One of them was the video about the state of the Casa Rosada – which contained images from other places -, which included the stones located in one of the patios to remember the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another video was also deleted from his personal X account (ex Twitter) when he came out to criticize the cacerolazos after the DNU.

The controversy deepened on Wednesday, December 20, when shared without authorization the image of the president in the Federal Police Department while the first march was taking place that tested the anti-picket protocol of the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich. In addition to this, in the photograph you could see the internal and security keys of the police building.

A few days before Milei’s inauguration, Iñaki had announced that he would perform his duties in the government “ad honorem” since he had planned to donate his salary. “I got into politics to change the reality of my country, which today makes 1 in every 2 Argentines poor, not for a salary. That is why today I announce that I will work in the government of Javier Milei Ad honorem. Since the possibility of giving up my salary, I will donate it,” the young libertarian wrote in his account X weeks ago after Milei’s arrival in the government.

