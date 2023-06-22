They request the cessation of the detention of the 53 people

The lawyers representing the 53 people who remain detained in the prison of the Alto Comedero neighborhood after the police repression on Tuesday in Jujuy, will request today the cessation of their apprehensions based on a habeas corpus request, since they have been for more than 24 hours. housed in that jail and “their procedural situation is still uncertain.”

The lawyers denounced “irregularities” in relation to the process established by the Criminal Code, since the detainees do not have a clear accusation and assured that “the deadlines” to be formally accused “are expired.”

“They are in the same situation since they entered the prison. We understand that the deadlines have expired in relation to requesting the imputation hearing. So we are presenting briefs by all the detainees. They are habeas corpus to demand that the arrests stop by the judicial management system,” Mariana Vargas, legal representative of several of the detainees who were arrested during the protests on Tuesday, told Télam.

The concern of the lawyers has to do with the fact that they are unaware of the specific accusation against their defendants by prosecutor Walter Rondón, of the Jujuy Public Prosecutor’s Office.

«Yesterday, at the last minute, a man was released. They have been releasing some, but we don’t know why other people are still in jail. Clearly, the cases being processed do not mean that there are still detainees. It is only a form of pressure and punishment for the whole of the people,” he added.

Among the people who were released within 24 hours of their arrests were a child with autism spectrum and another minor who suffers from mental health problems.

Vargas also argued that given the situation that the detainees are going through, the judicial measures that are applied to them have a “political” nature.

Regarding the process carried out by the prosecution, he commented that “everyone has been notified but then an extension of the accusation always appears at dawn, without a clear accusation.”

The people who have left were charged with crimes such as “damage, resistance to authority, nothing is known about the rest.”

Yesterday, the Nation’s Human Rights Secretary, Horacio Pietragalla Corti, was in the Alto Comedero prison, who received the complaints from the lawyers, and spoke with most of the people who remain housed after the violent police repression.

On Tuesday, 170 people were injured, one seriously due to head trauma, and at least 68 detainees, in an action that lasted for more than four hours against demonstrators who were protesting against the reform of the provincial Constitution, approved and sworn in by the local Legislature.

