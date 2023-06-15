They rescued a puma that was captive in Santa Rosa de Río Primero

The Environmental Police rescued an adult puma that was held captive in a rural house in Santa Rosa de Río Primero.

The animal was transferred to the Pumakawa reserve located in the town of Villa Rumipal, it was officially reported.

The operation was carried out after a complaint that warned of the illegal possession of wildlife as pets at that address.

In addition, members of the Rural Patrol of the Province Police and personnel from Tatú Carreta, specialized in wildlife management protocols, participated in the procedure.

The Environmental Police reminded citizens that it is illegal to have, transport or sell wildlife, while pointing out that not only is it prohibited by law, but it is dangerous to keep these types of animals as pets.