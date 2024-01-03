Home » They rescued a woman who descended through an unauthorized area in Villa La Angostura
They rescued a woman who descended through an unauthorized area in Villa La Angostura

by admin
They rescued a woman who descended through an unauthorized area in Villa La Angostura

A woman from Neuquén was rescued yesterday in the area of ​​Lake Espejo Grande, in Villa La Angostura. He suffered trauma to his right ankle while descending through an unsafe area.

“The rescuers had to carry out andRescue and transfer by water to the resort of Lake Espejo Grande, where the ambulance was waiting for her to be transferred to the local hospital,” reported from the Search and Rescue Association in Wilderness Areas (BRZA) of Villa La Angostura.

They indicated that “he suffered a strong trauma to his right ankle (I wasn’t wearing the right shoes) whiles was making the descent from the route.”

The event occurred around 6:00 p.m. Personnel from the BRZA, National Parks, Oscar Arraiz hospital, lifeguards, and personnel from the Lago Espejo concessionaire participated in the rescue operation.


