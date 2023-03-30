A 36-year-old woman was rescued alive from inside a niche in a Brazilian cemetery. According to official sources it would have been buried by criminals as punishment for losing a shipment of weapons and drugs.

A group of gravediggers from the Visconde de Río Branco municipal cemetery were walking through their workplace when they thought they heard screams. As they approached they noticed that one of the vertical niches was closed with “bricks and fresh cement”, and that there were “traces of blood” around it.

They immediately notified the authorities who, upon arrival, heard cries for “help” from inside the niche. The agents broke through the brick wall and found a woman with “head injuries and various cuts on her body.”

The emergency medical services stabilized the victim and transferred her to the hospital for treatment.

buried alive for punishment

The woman, who has a history of drug trafficking and theft, declared that she was at home with her husband when “two hooded individuals” invaded their home and began to attack them.

According to his testimony published by the DW agency, her husband managed to “free himself” and “escape” from the two assailants. “From that moment on, she did not remember anything else until she woke up in the tomb,” the Minas Gerais Military Police said in the statement.

The victim also confessed that, prior to his kidnapping, he lost a load of “weapons and drugs” that he kept for two subjects.

Although the Military Police reported that identified two suspects “20 and 22 years old” as possible perpetrators of the episodestill couldn’t locate them.

