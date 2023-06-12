They rescued a young man and his dog after a fire in Córdoba

A 17-year-old boy suffered poisoning from carbon monoxide inhalation in a fire registered in the Quebrada de las Rosas neighborhood of the city of Córdoba.

The accident originated due to undetermined causes around 3:30 on Sunday in a house located on Calle Nazca at 800.

There, firefighters managed to control the fire and rescued a 17-year-old boy, who was poisoned by inhaling carbon monoxide and had to be assisted at the scene by an emergency service, although it was not necessary to refer him to a medical center.

During the operation, in which DUAR personnel participated, his dog was also rescued, according to police sources.