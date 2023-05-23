they restrict operations with bonds to avoid “the loop”

The national government tightened more today the exchange rate and imposed new restrictions to carry out operations with financial dollars.

As reported by the National Securities Commission (CNV), the dollars -both the MEP and the CCL- obtained from the purchase and sale of AL30 or GD30 bonds may not be sold against other assets, such as the LEDs, for 15 days after completion. the transaction.

The decision was announced on Tuesday. “This body recently issued RG 959 that requires certain specific regulations for the agreement and liquidation of operations by each of the sub-accounts reached by the concept of their own portfolio of agents, and that have the character of qualified investors,” explained the NVC.

Roll

“For those clients who want to dollarize their portfolios by buying MEP dollars or Cash with Liquidation, nothing will change. The objective is to cut some ‘curls’ of those who make arbitrations every day, operating with bonds in dollars but returning to pesos to make a difference”, an official source told Infobae.

In the resolution, the CNV explains that “it is provided that agents may issue orders to arrange operations with settlement in foreign currency or to transfer negotiable securities from or to depository agents abroad, only if during the preceding fifteen (15) calendar days, the client did not carry out sales operations of negotiable fixed-income securities denominated and payable in US dollars issued by the Argentine Republic under local and/or foreign law, with settlement in foreign currency, in the segment of concurrence of offers with price-time priority and likewise, that there is a reliable statement of not doing so in the subsequent fifteen (15) calendar days.”