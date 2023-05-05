They retained 20 cars in an operation against illegal transport

The Municipality of Córdoba carried out this Thursday new operations against illegal transport in different places in the city center. According to Walter Martín, spokesman for the Córdoba Mutual Association of Taxi Drivers and Remiseros, more than 20 vehicles that were working illegally were detained.

“Most were drivers who worked for virtual applications, such as Uber, Cabify or Didi, which are not authorized to operate in the city of Córdoba,” Martín told The voice.

The operations were carried out in the Patio Olmos area, the Nuevo Centro Shopping, the Maternidad Nacional and the Córdoba Bus Terminal. And as they anticipated, they will continue in the coming days.

“The Municipality already has special vans to carry out these operations, to which we and personnel from the Province Police join,” explained the representative of the taxi drivers and bus drivers.

Martín recalled that weeks ago the Deliberative Council of the city of Córdoba raised the value of the fines for illegal transport vehicles, bringing them up to $480,000. “In addition to the fines, in all cases the vehicles that operate illegally are detained and sent to the municipal deposit,” he explained.

