Home » They retained 20 cars in an operation against illegal transport
Entertainment

They retained 20 cars in an operation against illegal transport

by admin
They retained 20 cars in an operation against illegal transport

The Municipality of Córdoba carried out this Thursday new operations against illegal transport in different places in the city center. According to Walter Martín, spokesman for the Córdoba Mutual Association of Taxi Drivers and Remiseros, more than 20 vehicles that were working illegally were detained.

“Most were drivers who worked for virtual applications, such as Uber, Cabify or Didi, which are not authorized to operate in the city of Córdoba,” Martín told The voice.

The operations were carried out in the Patio Olmos area, the Nuevo Centro Shopping, the Maternidad Nacional and the Córdoba Bus Terminal. And as they anticipated, they will continue in the coming days.

“The Municipality already has special vans to carry out these operations, to which we and personnel from the Province Police join,” explained the representative of the taxi drivers and bus drivers.

Martín recalled that weeks ago the Deliberative Council of the city of Córdoba raised the value of the fines for illegal transport vehicles, bringing them up to $480,000. “In addition to the fines, in all cases the vehicles that operate illegally are detained and sent to the municipal deposit,” he explained.

See also  Tiffany & Co. to host 'Vision & Virtuosity' exhibition in London

You may also like

Where do I vote in Villa María: check...

Lottery today LIVE, results of the draw of...

【Great Beauty in Guangdong】Princess Wencheng enchants the audience...

Hogar 2023 Program arrives with an increase: how...

MARNI JAM joins hands with NO VACANCY INN...

A young comedian’s “second venture” in Chongqing –...

Efficient, practical and ecological: what are the benefits...

The former owner of La Perla relaunches the...

«The Patagonian Chef Festival, much more than a...

【Great Beauty in Guangdong】Guangzhou Luhu Park holds a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy