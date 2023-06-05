They returned the money for canceled tickets to a woman from Cipolletti

A Cipolletti’s wife managed to obtain a refund for the tickets she had bought to enjoy a trip to Barcelona in 2020. This was canceled due to the restriction measures raised by the covid-19 pandemic. After numerous claims, the Cipolletti Justice of the Peace imposed a civil fine on Airlines Group SA.

In December 2019, the mother purchased the tickets to travel with her daughter, using her credit card. The flights were scheduled for the 2020 winter holidays in Argentina. However, in March the Social, preventive and compulsory isolationwhich resulted in the closure of all airports and the cancellation of the trip.

The woman began the processes to obtain a refund of the money invested in the tickets. During this time, she made numerous efforts by phone and email. PBut they all ended in obstacles and excuses, such as errors in the system, problems with emails, and payment rejections by the bank.

Before resorting to legal channels, the woman managed to get the company to Latam Airlines Group S.A return a part of the money through a purchase voucher. Later, he started a mediation process that allowed him to recover another sum of money. Finally, he went to the Cipolletti Peace Court to claim the remaining refund.

“Through the mechanism of the minor amount, he obtained a favorable sentence. The ruling set a sum of money as direct damage plus interest and one civil fine for the conduct adopted by the company,” said the judicial body.

The ruling established that the Law of consumer protection It imposes on suppliers the responsibility of providing the judicial process with all the evidence they possess, according to the characteristics of the good or service.

In addition, it requires them to collaborate as necessary to clarify the issue in dispute during the trial. In this case, the defendant did not meet this charge. The ruling concludes that «the demand had or should have the necessary elements to offer solutions, information and means to solve this type of problem differently than what actually happened. The conduct adopted is a violation of the regulated conduct.

