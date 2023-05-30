They reveal why the water of the Grand Canal in Venice appeared dyed green

The water of the Venice Grand Canalnear to Rialto bridgedawned dyed with color fluorescent green. The mysterious blob appeared on the canal connecting Campo San Luca to the Grand Canal and little by little it spread through the rest of the Venetian canals after the start of the Vogalonga, a regatta that has been held since 1974 and was born as a demonstration to protect the city.

“Following the first investigations, carried out by the fire brigade, together with the local police of Venice and the regional agency for the prevention and protection of the environment of the Veneto region, the substance appears to be a tracerthat is, a liquid that is injected in those circumstances in which a water leak occurs in order to know the path followed,” a police statement reported.

The technicians of the Regional Agency for the Prevention and Protection of the Environment (ARPAV) took the dyed water and carried out the first analyzes late in the morning. After a few hours, they revealed that the green liquid arose as a result of a organic compound used for water inspections or caving.

Initially, the police were investigating whether the phenomenon was a environmental activists protest, since it is not the first time that the waters of the Grand Canal have been dyed green. The previous weekend, the young people of Last Generation dyed the Fontana di Trevi, in Rome, black to complain about climate change and the consequences of floods that at that time affected Emilia-Romagna.

This is not the first time that the waters of the Grand Canal have turned green. Already in 1968, the Argentine artist Nicholas Garcia Uriburu he inked this way during the 34th Venice Biennale, to raise awareness about ecology. It is worth mentioning that Italy imposes fines between 20,000 and 60,000 euros to those who destroy public cultural monuments

BR/fl