A week after the discovery, the Hamamatsu Prefectural River and Coastal Management office under Hiroyuki Yagi, in Japanrevealed the enigma of the she was a giant. Finally, Hiroyuki Yagi reported that the metal object, rusty orange in color and five feet in diameter, it was a buoy. The confirmation was published by the New York Times.

This giant ball was discovered a week ago on Enshuhama beach, located in the city of Hamamatsu. The woman who saw it was the one who reported the discovery of the giant ball and notified the local authorities, the police and the bomb squad approached the place to examine it and determine if it was a dangerous object or not.

A giant sphere appeared on the Japanese coast: the authorities try to determine its origin

The doubts that the giant ball aroused in the Sea of ​​​​Japan

After the sphere came ashore in Hamamatsu, Japan, officials wearing helmets and hazmat suits cordoned off the area and even placed a traffic cone on the sand to keep people away. That led to speculation that it could be a old mine transported by sea or some kind of spy instrument.

After 48 hours of analysis and ruling out that it was an explosive, the experts decided that the huge sphere was removed with a crane for a more exhaustive study.

“It’s just a normal buoy,” said Uwe Send, an oceanographer at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego.

Dr. Send added that such buoys were widely available for purchase online and viewable on Pinterest. Oceanographers use different types of buoys for many types of research and typically paint them bright colors, with a name or phone number, often attaching a light or beacon to help keep track of the expensive equipment attached to them.

During the dialogue, the professional was surprised and expressed that the response to the Hamamatsu buoy seemed a bit strange, given the common use of such devices in ocean research and shipping. “Maybe everyone is paranoid about balloonsSend concluded.

