The fact It happened in the last hours of Saturday in the Z1 neighborhood from the city of Neuquen. The vehicle was located and stopped at Novella and Rodhe streets, with some belongings reported for theft.

The operational coordinator of the Periphery Zone II, commissioner Luis Mardones, spoke on radio LU5 and provided details about the robbery of a two-story house located in the west of the capital. He indicated that they were alerted by the victim himself who was notified by his neighbors.

As detailed, the victim of the robbery received notice from some neighbors who saw three men who were entering the house with the intention of robbery and who later left aboard a taxi from the city.

Staff from the 16th precinct began with a lock operation to be able to find the vehicle of which the neighbors had provided very specific characteristics, managing to stop him at Novella and Rodhe street. Mardones explained that it was a yellow Renault Logan and that, at the time of the arrest, only the driver was present.

The commissioner explained that the man was delayed and his vehicle was seized. At the time of carrying out the judicial diligence of the same, A Creole guitar and two cell phones that would be the property of the victim were found inside. Also, in the personal search, the kidnapping of 20 thousand pesos in cash was achieved, which was also denounced by the neighbor.

Regarding the driver, he indicated that He is a driver, but he is not the owner. Despite this, he does not present current arrest warrants against him nor does he have a record. At the moment, attempts are being made to investigate whether the man would have entered the house or not.



