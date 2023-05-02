They seek to improve water and sewage treatment plants with new technologies

A group of researchers from universities in various provinces of the country evaluates new tools for the design, optimization and training of the operation of water and effluent treatment plants with the aim of “generating scientific knowledge that is useful when addressing health problems that impact the region.”

“We want to bring together the capacities, both at the level of human resources and infrastructure, to develop state-of-the-art computer technologies that meet the basic needs of provision of drinking water and sanitation from a scientific and interdisciplinary basis, that optimize resources and improve the management of the water treatment process”, said engineer Sergio Liscia, director of the Hydromechanics Laboratory of the Faculty of Engineering of the UNLP, one that participates in the project.

In this sense, in the Department of Hydraulics of the Faculty of Engineering representatives of the Interdisciplinary Center for Research Applied to Water and the Environment, the National Water Institute and the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (Conicet) met; the Center for Research in Computational Methods of the Conicet and the National University of the Coast; from the Hydraulics Laboratory of the National University of Córdoba (UNC) and from the Faculty of Engineering of the UNLP.

They seek to improve efficiency in processes to contribute from the energy and environmental aspects.

They also participated from the Undersecretary of Water Resources of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Infrastructure.

Energy and environmental efficiency



“For us this cooperation is essential, because it will allow to know the operation of sewage treatment plants and water treatment plants taking into account new technologies, energy efficiency and environmental efficiency, “said engineer Guillermo Jelinski, Undersecretary of Water Resources of the Ministry of Infrastructure from Buenos Aires and a professor at the UNLP.

For the teacher, This will allow “making plants more sustainable, safer with the environment, that will enable the population to have a better quality of life, precisely through this great historical plan that is being developed for works”.

For his part, Iván Matías Ragessi, professor at the Hydraulics Laboratory and the Sanitary Engineering Chair of the UNC, He stated that “it is important that educational centers in Argentina can participate in such a project” to “improve not only the treatment system, but also to generate a friendlier environment.”

While, engineer Pablo Spalletti, He expressed that “all this challenge to face from different areas and scientific and academic units is important for the development of human resources in the subject.”

“It is more than building a human resource, it is building knowledge in a fundamental area for the best use of the country’s economic resources and, above all, with a specific application, which is to improve the quality of life of the population,” he added.



