They seek to unlock debt for free long-distance bus tickets for people with disabilities

The Long Distance Business Chamber (Celadi), which represents 80% of the national market, warned that they could discontinue the delivery of free tickets to people with disabilities if the National State does not settle the debt with the companies.

According to the chamber, the Ministry of Transport of the Nation owes since last June the payments for the more than one million tickets that the long-distance bus companies delivered free of charge.

The Ministry of Transport will meet with Celadi next Wednesday to try to resume the dialogue and that the benefit does not end.

Every year about 1,500,000 free tickets are provided by long-distance bus companies to people with some type of disability, their companions and transplant recipients.

This obligation, which only assumes ground transportation, generates 10,000 million pesos a year in unearned income for the borrowing companies, according to reports.

For a few years, the State has promised to make partial compensation. At the beginning it was a fixed amount, then a calculation based on the application rate and currently it is based on the demand on the reservation website of the National Transport Regulation Commission, but with a fixed monthly limit.

According to Celadi, in the last year an average of 95,000 free tickets per month were given to people with disabilities according to the information provided by the CNRT’s own reservation system that were not compensated, this is equivalent to 1,150,000 tickets in the last year or 5% of the total passengers transported.

“We set a deadline of April 30. We hope we can reach an agreement so that we do not have to take this measure. We want them to tell us when and how we are going to collect what is owed,” said Gustavo Gaona, Celadi spokesman.

update request

Each month the Ministry of Transportation should pay the long-distance bus companies a compensation for the tickets delivered. However, it does have a maximum of weights assigned to it. If the number of tickets requested is greater than the compensation fund, the company will not receive more money.

That is why private transport companies maintain that the percentage of compensation from the State is very low. “The CNRT has a monthly cap of 80 million pesos, but in December more than a billion were requested. It is less than 10%,” they said in a statement.

The business chamber also warned that at the negotiating table at the Ministry of Transportation they will request an update of the compensation amount and that other modes of transportation imitate this benefit.

How does the free ticket delivery system work?

People with a CUD or INCUCAI certificate enter the reservation site of the National Transport Regulation Commission (CNRT) and request the ticket with the date and destination they need.

Once the reservation is confirmed, the user receives the ticket online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

