They send to trial four executors of a mafia crime, commissioned from jail

A missing man. Then, a charred corpse on the banks of the Suquía, in the Yapeyú neighborhood, next to the intersection of the Ramón Mestre Waterfront with Bajada de Piedra street. Later, four hitmen and a necessary participant in the murder “fall” on top of them. In the end, it is discovered that everything had been ordered from the Cruz del Eje prison, to collect “a debt.”

This was what the prosecutor of District III, Turn 4 of the city of Córdoba, Claudia Rita Palacios, established in her judicial investigation. The events occurred in mid-February last, when they were looking for a young man from Malvinas Argentinas who had left his house to meet some “friends”.

Since that February 14, when he left his home on his motorcycle, he has not been seen anymore. Initially, it was known that Daniel Enrique Coria had been seen for the last time that afternoon when he got into a car with two men.

Shortly after, he came across those who tricked him into the place that ended up being where he was tortured and executed.

When they were detained and began to investigate them, they determined from their latest movements and communications that these three hit men had acted under the orders of a prisoner who is serving his sentence in Penitentiary Establishment No. 2 in the city of Cruz del Eje.

instructor. Prosecutor Claudia Palacios led the investigation that will now go to trial. (Archive)

In turn, the “link” of the three murderers with the ideological perpetrator was the fifth man, the brother of the convicted person, who, in addition to providing them with some logistical support, took care of the payment of the reward for the “services rendered”, as they had been agreed.

completed investigation

This commissioned crime has just been brought to trial by prosecutor Palacios, less than six months after the start of the investigation. This Tuesday the instructor sent the proceedings so that a crime chamber can be raffled off in order to hold the debate, oral and public.

Those indicated by this investigation are the three “executors”, Carlos Daniel “Manco” Figueroa, Héctor Oscar María “Pirilo” Figueroa, Michael Joel “Maicol” Figueroa, and the prisoner “intellectual author”, Pablo Mario “Pistola” Silva.

The prosecutor considers the four – executors and payer – co-perpetrators of doubly qualified homicide, “for price or promise of remuneration” and “with the premeditated cooperation of two or more people.”

As is known, qualified crimes have only one possible sentence, according to the Argentine Penal Code: life imprisonment.

In addition, this instruction also includes Martín Ezequiel Silva as a secondary participant in this doubly qualified homicide. He is the brother of “Pistola” Silva, the ideologue and “paymaster” of the murderous maneuver.

From judicial sources, this newspaper was told, at the time of bringing the proceedings to trial, that “the investigation will continue in relation to the possible existence of a criminal organization with strengthened ties, as well as to identify other suspects who could have taken participation both in the present and in other criminal events” investigated by the Palacios prosecutor’s office.

Search and bloody discovery

The facts recounted in the investigation indicate that, after the disappearance on February 14, the relatives of the young Coria filed a police report. The next day, the Police had already found a body in a garbage dump located on Bajada de Piedra street, a few meters from National Route 19, which connects Córdoba with Malvinas Argentinas and the eastern province.

The police presence had to do with starting a fire, but a burned human torso on a pile of car covers suggested something serious. The remains lacked a head and limbs, so identification was presumed difficult.

Place. In the vicinity of Chacra de la Merced, next to Suquía, the charred body of whoever Daniel Coria was found was found. (Archive)

But some keys to Coria’s motorcycle found there helped speed up the identification. A few hours later it was confirmed that the missing young man from Malvinas Argentinas had an identity with the corpse.

Weeks later, the DNA analysis completely cleared up the doubts.

The police investigations that were acting under the orders of prosecutor Palacios found the three Figueroas, residents of the Parque Este neighborhood, on their way to Chacra de la Merced, very close to where the body was found.

intramural intelligence

The hypothesis that was being handled at that time was that the person convicted of drugs could be responsible for a commissioned crime to “pay off” a debt for a delivery of stolen drugs.

The hitmen and the prisoner, whose cell was also raided, found compelling evidence to prove the order and execution of the crime.

Among the incontrovertible evidence would be a video recording showing how Coria was killed. He revealed that those records would also include torture prior to execution.

The investigation “closed” the circle on the mastermind, “Pistola” Silva, who also ended up charged with the mafia murder.

The principal, the manager and their three representatives will now answer for Coria’s life in a trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

