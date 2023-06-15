They sentenced a former Buenos Aires senator and his son for corruption

The former senator from Buenos Aires of the Unión-PRO Bloc (later called Unión Celeste y Blanco), Antonio Armando Nieto, was sentenced by the Justice for corruption for acts committed between 2008 and 2011. Within the framework of the same case, his son, Leonardo Damián Nieto and Alfredo Fabián Digiano, both administrative secretaries of that block, were also sentenced.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Claudio Greco, in charge of Correctional Court 4 of La Plata, who sentenced the men for the crime of defrauding the public administration for a sum quantified today at six hundred thousand dollars. In the decision to which 0221.com.ar it is detailed that the three defendants received perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Added to this, the ex-legislator was sentenced to four years in prison. For his part, his son was sentenced to three years and six months; while Digiano received two years in prison for conditional execution.

The cause revealed a mechanism by which data from low-income people were used, which were obtained through the promise that they would be granted financial aid or affiliation to the social work of the Instituto Obra Médico Asistencial (IOMA). Based on this information, the individuals were designated as employees of the political bloc without their knowledge with the aim of seizing the assigned salaries.

The maneuver was discovered because one of the deceived people tried to process the family allowance per child to no avail, as he was listed as a blank Senate worker. As a result of this fact, the individual discovered that he was listed as an employee of the Upper House.

In the instruction it was determined that with the affiliation data of these people, Nieto “sent to the President of the Chamber the appointment proposals in the Political Block modality knowing that none of them would have to perform functions as employees of the Block“.

The data used “in some cases was obtained by a woman of Paraguayan origin and owner of a hairdressing salon” in reference to María Lorenza Santa Cruz Franco, “at the request of the administrative secretary of the Bloque Unión Pro appointed in the first place”, Alfredo Fabián Digiano . The woman, who was assisted by the lawyer Christian Romano was not charged at trial.

The former prosecutor of Complex Investigations of La Plata Jorge Paolini assured in the tax file that the “then senator of the Province of Buenos Aires for the Unión Pro party -later, Unión Celeste y Blanco-, with the necessary collaboration -first- of the administrative secretary of the partisan block of mention and of a woman close to the latter, and -later- of one of his sons who also assumed the function of secretary of the block, defrauded the provincial public administration on at least 39 occasionsthrough the collection of very important sums of money liquidated in favor of different people who never served in the Honorable Senate of the Province”.

As established in the file, the fact generated “patrimonial damage, to the Provincial Public Treasury for an amount greater than two and a half million pesos.” Between 2008 and 2011, the average value of the official dollar was $3.75. Quantified to date, the amount amounts to more than 660 thousand dollars.

Added to this, the investigation determined that there was another fraudulent maneuverwhich consisted of taking advantage “that the debit cards of the employees designated in the manner described above, were drawn from the Banco Provincia de Buenos Aires to the Senate Annex building, -this being a delivery modality used by default, when not the actual address of the account holder was recorded-, it was the block administrative secretary himself, who retained the plastics, once they were delivered to the offices of the Provincial Senate”.

The judge considered as aggravating factors for the sentence “the affectation of a protected legal right because it is a continuous crime that was carried out for several years” and “the quality of public officials” that the Nietos and the Digiano leader had. Likewise, she pondered as an aggravating circumstance that “in most cases the deceived subjects were low-income peoplewithout academic training, with informal jobs, being the most vulnerable group in society”.

The trial prosecutor Victoria Huergo intervened in the oral trial, who in recent months achieved several convictions for cases of corruption and illicit association, such as the convictions of former judge César Melazo and Mariano Bruera. In the first hearing, people from whom their personal data was stolen testified, who They confirmed the maneuver that points directly to the ex-legislator.

As part of the evidence, the file details official reports from the Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires, the IOMA social work, telephone companies, the provincial Senate itself and the AFIP, among other organizations. Also declared career workers of the provincial Senate, explaining the procedures for the appointment of personnel from the different political blocs at the time of the events.

Prosecutor Paolini’s investigation had been validated in the past by the Court of Guarantees and the Criminal Chamber, to which is added the ruling of the Correctional Court. However, the defenses (Daniel Llermanos and Marcelo Peña) They are considering appealing the sentence. first instance.