They sentenced a lawyer for trying to rape a bellhop at a five-star hotel in San Juan

The Justice of San Juan sentenced the lawyer Mario Roberto Cordone Cabrera to two years in prison for trying to abuse a 24-year-old receptionist by jumping on him naked in the room that the lawyer rented in a five-star hotel.

The case constituted a scandal in the San Juan capital due to the place where the attack occurred: the most important hotel in the city. And also because the attacker is a lawyer who, until a year ago, was a member of the Disciplinary Court of the Bar Association of the San Martín Judicial Department, in Buenos Aires.

Attack of the Depraved Lawyer

The case occurred in San Juan at the end of June 2022 when the lawyer had traveled with his wife to San Juan and had stayed in room 217 of the hotel. As he complained about various inconveniences, the management of the establishment offered to move him to a higher category room on the same floor, although he rejected the offer.

However, two days later he reported that a cousin of his would arrive at the hotel and that it was his wish that he stay in room 211. That is why he asked to see the room. So, the hotel manager arranged for one of the hotel bellboys to accompany the lawyer to the room, the newspaper news published.

According to the victim’s account, when they entered the room, the lawyer – who was wearing gray jogging pants, a light blue jumpsuit and sneakers – told him: “Let’s close the door.” The bellboy refused, explicitly claiming that company protocol prohibited staff and passengers from being alone in the room.

Despite the receptionist’s refusal, the lawyer violently closed the door and said: “I don’t want to rent the room, I actually wanted to bring you to do things to you.” Immediately afterwards, the degenerate lowered his pants and exposed his erect male member, according to the record.

According to the complaint, the victim warned the lawyer that if he attacked him, it would be recorded by security cameras. However, according to the victim’s account, the lawyer dropped his pants along with the boxers, threw them on the bed and jumped on him.

The young man managed to get away but the lawyer grabbed him by the head, forcibly lowered it and inserted his member into his mouth. He once again escaped from the clutches of his sexual offender and, this time, he did make it to the door, from where he told the lawyer to leave the room immediately.

Cordone Cabrera told him: “I saw you and I liked you. I can’t stay like this.” Although the victim begged him “Sir, come out, come out!”, the lawyer went to the bathroom, where, according to the police report, “he masturbated and ejaculated in the sink, then wiped his penis with a towel that was in the place”.

During the reconstruction of the event carried out by the prosecution, the representative of the Public Ministry was able to determine that, after the attack, the lawyer went to the hotel reception and asked the price of room 211, where the attack had occurred. Immediately, the receptionist warned his superiors about the sexual assault and filed the complaint.

After listening to the victim’s account, the representative of the Public Ministry ordered the search of the defendant’s room and his arrest. In addition, the prosecutor’s office ordered the seizure of the lawyer’s clothing and the seizure of the sheets and towels from room 211 in which the attack occurred.

The clothing was an important element in the summary, because in her complaint, the victim described how the defendant was dressed – gray jogging pants, light blue jumpsuit and sneakers – and that was precisely the same one the assailant was wearing, according to It was seen in the recordings of the hotel security cameras.

The lawyer accepted the accusation and acknowledged his participation in the act. In the abbreviated trial, Judge Celia Maldonado was sentenced to two years in prison for conditional compliance.

