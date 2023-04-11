Home Entertainment They set fire to the wooden entrance of a bowling alley in Cerro de las Rosas
A fire devastated this Tuesday morning with a wooden platform of a bowling alley in Cerro de las Rosas, in the city of Córdoba, after the focus was intentionally provoked, according to reports from the Police.

The fire started around 3 in the premises located in Rafael Núñez and Ocampo. The flames affected the entrance to the place, so fire personnel extinguished the fire in its entirety.

It determined that it originated intentionally and affected six meters from the floor. The dance venue was closed to the public. There were no injuries.

