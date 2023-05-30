they stole flowers in Villa Las Rosas in Córdoba, a taxi driver snatched them up and the people were outraged

It happened on Sunday and, at least in Traslasierra, it went viral. a taxi driver Villa de las Rosas asked a family that he did not cut the flowers of a square and received insults.

Later he narrated the episode in a post where the “thieves” were betrayed and received a marked repudiation.

And it is that the plants and flowers of the town, which shine all year round as a happy obvious, are part of the identity of that transerrana community. Those who know the town, one of the fastest growing in the region, admire the quantity and variety of flowers found at all times.

Sergio Vásquez, the taxi driver in question, shared photographs of a couple “harvesting” roses at the Los Pozos roundabout, at the entrance to La Viña Dam. He recounted that when he asked them not to take them away, he was seriously insulted.

But he also published on Facebook the patent of the car in which they were traveling, and also the report of the Revenue Department on that domain.

Flowers in Villa Las Rosas: a social good

“For us, roses are a social good, they are ours and they are everywhere because we take care of them, it is easy for us to achieve this,” says Vázquez. And he adds: “Beyond the municipal efforts, we ourselves spread the pruning season between July and August, so that people come looking for cuttings, which is a quick way to make a plant, but we don’t touch the flowers, we even teach our children and youth not to cut them.”

Historians say that, when the town was a hamlet, it stood out for the profusion of its rose flowers, hence its name.

Enrique Rébora, mayor in his fifth term, says: “About 20 years ago we decided to add more roses to the town, we put them with drip irrigation in all sidewalks and public spaces, today there are more than 20 thousand plants, and there is an agreement not to written with the neighbors for their care”.

Rébora affirms that it gave a different dimension to the municipal area of ​​Parques y Paseos, and recalls that specimens of the most different varieties were purchased in nurseries in Patagonia, Buenos Aires, northern Argentina and the region.

“There is a planning that makes it bloom all year round, and that there are flowers of different colors, sizes and shapes; In other words: there is a cost, especially in the fight against ants and pests, and in fertilization, but when we see the tourists who choose our rose bushes for their photos, we see that there is a reward and that it is worth it”