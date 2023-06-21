They stole the savings they had to go live in Spain in a violent assault

Writing Profile Córdoba

Three armed robbers assaulted a family in the Cordoba town of Bialet Massé and robbed them of their savings to go live in Spain.

The violent episode occurred in the early hours of Saturday, when the assailants entered the house while everyone was sleeping.

“We heard noises, I thought they were the dogs. I go out to the patio and find the gate of the house open. When I look to the side I find the criminals covered with masks. I grabbed a ruler, because I work in construction, and I started to hit them with the ruler, without realizing that they were armed,” said the homeowner.

Violence. “When I throw the ruler at him, one comes and hits me from behind. He throws me to the floor and they begin to maneuver me, pulling my hair and hugging me to throw me inside. They bind me with a seal. And there they go to the room and grab my wife and my daughter, ”the man continued in his story.

“I have an 11-year-old girl with a disability. It is incredible how bad she feels physically, psychologically because she is afraid. She does not want to return to my house, ”she specified in statements to Telefe News Cordoba.

He also assured that he and his family are eating at the home of one of his brothers because “they took all the money.”

“They took everything, cards, cash, the savings that we had been collecting years ago to be able to leave because we did not want this to happen to us and unfortunately it ended up happening to us,” he added.

Testimony. Meanwhile, her partner stated that they called the Police at 3:30 in the morning and that they were not attended to. “We are not the only ones. Throughout the neighborhood they steal and nobody answers the phones at the police station, ”she questioned.

All family members were rescued by neighbors after the thieves escaped. There are still no detainees in the case.

