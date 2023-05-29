They threatened a Cordovan mayor with death to lower his candidacy for re-election

He mayor of Santiago Templea Córdoba town in the department of Río Segundo, denounced that they ransacked his house and left a note with death threats to lower the candidacy of his re-election. In addition, he stressed that it was not an act of insecurity and that “They have exceeded all limits”.

The mayor, Marco Ferace, indicated that the entrance to his house was made this Saturday morning and that he called the police when he returned and found everything mixed up. He reported the theft of of notebooks and two cellphonesamong other belongings, but stressed that the most serious thing was the threat.

“It is not just entering a home, but threatening. That is what puts us on alert the most. We are going to continue working to banish the old, what is dirty, ”he declared.

the communal chief I had already reported threats in 2019, for which he had police custody at his home. Ferace belongs to the party We do for Córdobaa coalition of Peronist forces led by Governor Juan Schiaretti, who is seeking his re-election in Santiago Temple in the June 18 elections.

“The modality attracts a lot of attention. When I enter the home I see the broken doors, everything removed. At first, what seemed like a common robbery. Until in the bedroom they left a note with threats towards my person, asking me to drop the candidacy”, he detailed.

In a municipal statement, the mayor stated that “he has decided to continue with the campaign to don’t give in to the usual criminals”. In addition, from the social networks of the municipality it was promulgated: “Let’s continue together, today more than ever, to banish criminals from our city and the dark practices of politics.”

The investigative tasks are carried out by personnel from the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations, together with personnel from that Department, by order of the Investigation Prosecutor of Río Segundo section 2, in charge of the prosecutor Sofía Vásquez, who labeled the file as “Theft and Threats”.

ML / ds