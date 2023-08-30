“They threatened to take my daughter”: a policeman killed a thief who gagged a family in an entrance

A criminal died this Tuesday, August 29 after having participated in a robbery of a family in the Buenos Aires town of Isidro Casanova, while another was injured after being run over while trying to flee. The victim of the dramatic episode warned that the assailants they had threatened to take away his 8-year-old daughter. He also emphasized that through a neighbor’s cameras he identified the attackers three months ago on the roof of a nearby house, for which he estimated that the subjects had been carrying out “intelligence tasks” prior to the attack.

The deceased thief, who had entered the house through the patio along with other accomplices, was shot by a police officer while trying to escape. And in the same circumstances, another of the band members was hit by a motorcycle, but only had minor injuries.

The incident occurred in a house located on Marconi and Ruta 3, in that town in the La Matanza district, when the attackers entered from the rear, reduced the owner, his wife, and their children.

Judicial sources revealed to the news agency telam that the chilling sequence began when a group of three delinquents entered the house of a family. Later, the assailants they went to a nearby hardware store which also belongs to the family assaulted, and after stealing money and belongings they tried to flee at full speed.

At the same time, they bound and gagged the hardware store clerkwhich works on the ground floor of the unit, and took some valuables, such as cash, cell phones and also the DVR (digital video recorder) console, to avoid being identified by security cameras. security.

However, when they were escaping with the loot, a police officer guarding a nearby school shot and killed one of the criminals, who had been released from jail the week beforeand another was hit by a motorcycle while trying to cross the road.

For his part, Carlos Arribas, in charge of the Intentional Homicide Thematic Instruction Functional Unit, supervised the expertise of the National Gendarmerie, while the officer who killed the thief will remain at large since he would have acted in line of duty.

The suspect who lost his life was identified as Franco German Saraco. It would be a 24-year-old man who had a historyaccording to sources warned the media Infobae.

A week ago, the subject had been released from Penal Unit 43 of La Matanza, where he had been detained at the disposal of UFI No. 3 of said district as a result of a robbery in 2019. It also registered another case for theft corresponding to the same year.

Sergio, victim of the violent episode, spoke with the media and narrated in detail what happened.

Around 10 in the morning this Tuesday, he and his family were surprised by 3 armed criminals who entered his house through the courtyard.

“It was endless”said the man, with his face swollen from the blows, during a report with A24.

“I thought they were going to kill me. In a moment they threatened to take my 8 year old daughter away and they told me that they were going to call me by phone to deliver some money, ”explained the victim.

“They threw my head against the wall. then one put me a noose around my neck, with his knee pressing into my back and, as he pulled me to take my breath away, He told me: ‘I’m going to kill you, I’m going to kill you’”recounted the assaulted.

According to the reconstruction of the events reported by the victim, the assailants “came to look for money” that her family did not have. “I showed them the bank receipts to explain that I live with just enough”, specified the assaulted man.

In turn, the man said he had seen the same suspects on the roof of one of the neighbors’ houses 3 months ago. For this reason, Sergio considered that the individuals involved would have developed “prior intelligence” to find out how to enter the house.

“Through a neighbor’s cameras we saw them on the roof next door. They were looking at how they could get in“, graphed the victim of insecurity.

