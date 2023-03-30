The Government of the Buenos aires city chaired by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta made the decision to remove the social plans 1,445 families for not sending their children to school.

The measure reaches 8% of Buenos Aires students (17,798 students) who receive the benefit of the educational component of the Buenos Aires Citizenship Plan.

These 1,445 students who will be discharged did not comply with 85% of the effective days of classes per bimesteras stipulated in the regulations to consider them as a “regular student”.

Las beneficiary families of this plan receive the sum of 7,561 pesos per child in the school stageif they are in a situation of poverty, and 11,341 pesos if they are below the line of indigence.

Changes in presenteeism after the pandemic

In turn, from CABA they reported that the return to school after the pandemic marked an increase in school absenteeism. Due to the closure of schools, they detected that there were 30% of students who missed classes at least one week a month.

Given this scenario, the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta modified the conditions that a student must meet to be considered a “regular student”, for which the monitoring of attendance was implemented, having to reach 85% in attendance.

“The best place for a boy to be is at school. And the State has to guarantee that this is the case. And if we don’t start making the decisions that truly make a difference, we won’t be able to move the country forward. The right of a child becomes an obligation of adults. Having access to free and quality education is a right that, as a State, we have to guarantee,” the Minister of Education highlighted at the time. Soledad Acuna.

In addition, it was established that the school bonus would be taken away from adult beneficiaries of Ciudadania Porteña who did not comply with the mandatory consideration of sending their children to school.




