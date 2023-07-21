They tried to cross a stream with a truck and the current carried them away, in El Bolsón

Las heavy rainfall that affect the mountainous area of ​​Río Negro and Neuquén continue to cause complications when driving. On this occasion, a truck that tried to cross a mighty watercourse in El Bolsón it ended up swept away by the current and with its occupants on the roof.

The scene occurred this Friday, minutes before 5:00 p.m., in the arroyo Quequemtreuthat in the last days saw a notable increase in flow as a result of the rains and snowfalls in the high mountain area.

In this context, the crew members of the vehicle they sought to cross the samebut the force of the current, which in summer is much less and allows circulation, He ended up dragging them for several metersto the point of leaving a good part of the van submerged.

Despite the rapid entry of water into the cabin, the three people who were traveling inside They managed to escape and climbed on the roof of the vehicle.from where they asked for help.

Personnel from Volunteer firementhat after initiating the rescue tasks and intervening with a linga, rescued the occupantswhose identity was not disclosed.

#Noticias10 – #ElBolson | A group of young people tried to cross the river #everyone aboard a truck and swept away by the current.

We tell you more in #Diary10: https://t.co/RDsDcvKf6y pic.twitter.com/EhPnZK0Sx9 — Canal 10 (@CANAL10ok) July 21, 2023

As reported by Channel 10 of Río Negro, around 6:00 p.m. a road machine entered the channel and removed the truck that had been left with its front part under water.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

