They tried to escape from a checkpoint due to a clandestine cargo and ended up hitting a tree

10/06/2023 – 15:34 Country

Personnel from Squadron 10 “Eldorado” were carrying out control tasks on National Route 12, close to the intersection with Avenida Fundador Adolfo Julio Schwelm, when a car that was approaching on the national artery ignored the signs of the gendarmes, crossing the place while accelerating and fled.

Faced with this situation, an alert was issued to the nearby Units in order to prevent the escape of the vehicle on the accesses to the city.

Later, personnel assigned to the eastern access of the urban commons detected the wanted vehicle, which was damaged against a tree, at the intersection of Avenida Hipólito Irigoyen and Provincial Route No. 17.

The officials proceeded to call an ambulance and transferred the driver and companion, citizens of legal age, to the local hospital. The medical studies carried out indicated only abrasions and minor injuries, being discharged on the same day.

In the presence of witnesses, it was found that the vehicle was transporting boxes of cigarettes of foreign origin. Background checks on the data of the vehicle, which had a request for kidnapping for robbery in the province of Buenos Aires. Likewise, the patents placed corresponded to another automobile.

Having transferred the vehicle, its cargo and witnesses to the Unit seat, the count was proceeded, which yielded 11,000 packages of cigarettes without endorsement justifying their entry into the country, and whose value amounts to 2,530,000 pesos.

The Federal Court and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office of Eldorado ordered the seizure of all the merchandise in violation of the “Customs Code” Law, of the damaged vehicle and that both involved (one Argentine and the other Paraguayan) continue at liberty subject to the cause.