They tried to remove the respirator but “he has no strength”

The actress and model Silvina Luna is still admitted to the Italian hospital, in intensive care. It was learned that the specialists of the Health establishment, they tried to take him off the respiratorbut they could not specify it.

The information was disseminated on his Twitter account by the journalist Ángel de Brito, who has been updating Luna’s health chart, who since 2011 has suffered a series of complications due to a malpractice in cosmetic surgery performed by Aníbal Lotocki.

“They tried again to remove the respirator, but They should have turned back because they don’t have the strength to breathe without mechanical assistance,” said de Brito.

On Monday afternoon the Italian hospital had issued a new medical report on Luna’s condition, who had improved, but had to be intubated again on Saturday.

“No new complications were found in the latest studies. She currently continues on mechanical ventilation, she is awake and with stable vital signs. She will remain hospitalized in the Intensive Care service, where she will be they carry out additional studies and will provide the necessary treatments”they indicated.

The specialists decided that Luna should be intubated again over the weekend, because she had suffered certain complications in your lungs from the KPC bacteria that they detected him. It gives serious infections and is resistant to antibiotics.

Silvina Luna’s promise to Gustavo Conti

Gustavo Conti said that the actress made him a promise before being intubated. “She He promised that he’s going to be fine and I’m going to believe him until the last second.”

In addition, he asked: “Let’s keep praying and asking for her. I am in favor of the fact that faith moves mountains and with the good energy and the prayers of all of us, he will get ahead”.

Source: Argentine News





