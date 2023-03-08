This morning, They tried to hijack a plane carrying 32 million dollars at the Santiago de Chile airport. After starring in a shootout, a gang of criminals ended the life of a civil aeronautics agent and a dead criminal. Finally, the assailants could not get hold of the loot, reported the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve.

The event occurred on the runway of the air terminal, where approximately 10 heavily armed criminals entered three vehicles with the intention of stealing “a Latam plane from Miami that was carrying 32 million dollars,” said the undersecretary at a press conference.

The criminals they would have entered with apparently false credentials to circumvent securitybut within the airport facilities they were intercepted by agents of the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC), which sparked a shootout next to several planes parked there.

“In that place there is a confrontation between criminals and DGAC officials who belong to the airport security section. It is trained personnel, prepared and armed with short and long weapons. An intense exchange of shots takes place and unfortunately ends with a deceased DGAC official and also with one of the assailants killed.“, confirmed the undersecretary.

“The courageous action of the DGAC officials made it possible to frustrate this assault; therefore, it was not possible for the assailants to withdraw the money from the airport runway, so it is a frustrated robbery, “Monsalve completed.

In the escape, the assailants left four burnt-out vehicles. The investigation was carried out by the Western Robbery Brigade of the Investigative Police (PDI), a civil branch, by order of the Western prosecutor’s office.

“The Public Prosecutor entrusted prosecutor Baeza with the investigation of these facts, in turn he has instructed the Homicide and Robbery Brigade of the PDI who are in charge of the investigation of the facts“, said the official, who said he was confident that the work of the authorities “will allow those responsible for this serious and unfortunate event to be identified.”

Monsalve said that it was possible to identify two people who are possibly involved, since they entered two health centers with bullet wounds, although “this information is not verified.”

President Gabriel Boric sent “A big hug to the family of the DGAC official”, during her speech at an act for women’s day at the Palacio de La Moneda.

“We know that security is a priority for Chilean men and women and when there is insecurity all the rest falters. I want you to know that from our government We are going to tirelessly pursue crime and those who put the lives of our compatriots at risk with justice and all the force of the law“said the president.

The general director of the DGAC, Raúl Jorquera, snoted that during the event “there was no risk to the passengers,” and added that the dead agent was 45 years old and had 24 years of service.

telam



