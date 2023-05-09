They try a trafficking network in Corrientes that has a Cordoba woman as a victim

“Arriving at this trial is going back to the hell I went through, but it is going back to seek justice, because high-ranking officials participated in that hell, they abused women and girls and this cannot remain like this.” The words belong to Inés (fictitious name), a woman from Córdoba who was captured in 2013 by a human trafficking network that operated in the city of Paso de los Libres, Corrientes province.

This Wednesday, May 10, the trial begins in which 18 people are accused, including a former federal prosecutor from that province, Benito Pont; former officers of the Gendarmerie, such as Pedro Norberto Sánchez and José María Viero; lawyers and other key figures of local power. There are 36 victims in the case, but only two of them make it to trial.

All the defendants are accused of participating in or covering up the network whose main activity was the sexual exploitation of women and girls in three places in Paso de los Libres. They lured their victims with deceptive job offers, such as being bartenders in a nightclub, and then through debt generation mechanisms and threats, restricted their freedom, did not let them go out and forced them into prostitution.

The network was disrupted in 2016 after the investigation by federal judge Cristina Pozzer Penzo. In 2017, the defendants were processed by the prosecutors of the Prosecutor for Trafficking and Exploitation of Persons (Protex) in charge of Marcelo Colombo and Alejandra Mángano.

The Baliza, Kilómetro de Oro and Roxi brothels were closed next to the Momentos motel, which was owned by a gendarme.

After the analysis of the evidence and telephone calls, the former governor of Corrientes, Ricardo Colombi, was also under investigation.

The hell of trafficking

Inés lived through four years of what she calls “hell”. She remembers that raids were carried out by local security forces but they were all “actions” or the owners of the place were warned by the same forces and then everything came to nothing. Until in 2016 the raid was carried out after the investigation by Judge Pozzer Penso and the Protex.

The magistrate who investigated the case denounced a few days ago having suffered threats and therefore reinforced her personal security.

Inés safeguards the data of the town and province where she now lives to preserve its integrity. She has protection from organizations that accompany victims of human trafficking, although she assures that it is not enough for all that a survivor of this crime lives, who has to rebuild her entire life from one day to the next and recover not from a rape, but of thousands of violations and a context of terrible manipulation.

“It’s not just what you read about in books. The people who accompany us have to listen to what victims of trafficking go through. We need to be able to project our life with solid help, we need stability to be able to put together projects and not live in uncertainty”, she remarks.

Today Inés seeks justice not only for herself, but also for her daughter, who was also abused by the pimps.

Human trafficking networks are characterized by operating with the complicity of different powers and it is not always possible to judge all the responsibilities, as it will happen in this trial.

“These places had municipal authorization, they advertised on the radio. The brothel owners got free condoms from the government and sold them to us. We had to pay for everything, alcohol, condoms. They also invented a system of ‘fines’ to take everything we collected from us to keep us captive. If you were cold and you wrapped up, they charged you a fine, the same as if you looked at your cell phone, ”says the woman.

Inés remembers that not everyone is captured in these networks. “They reach women who are in a vulnerable situation, like I was,” she says.

The hard life story of Inés began from her birth. She was abandoned as a baby and spent her childhood and adolescence going through different institutions in Córdoba. At one point they took her to the house of a brother of hers who abused her. She was institutionalized again. At 18 she left there with nothing and began to work cleaning family homes. She had her first daughter and at eight years her second son.

When the youngest was one year old, he received an offer to go to work in Corrientes. He filled with hope. He was the only thing he had to keep them going. He left his daughter in the care of a relative and the youngest with a babysitter. At one point he had to take her daughter to Corrientes and that is when they abuse her.

When she was rescued, Inés had a hard time getting her youngest son back, but she was able to rebuild her life. Today she fights to be able to reach justice, so that the guarantees that the law offers to victims of trafficking are fulfilled in practice, and so that this “never happens again.”

Accused

Former prosecutor Benito Pont, denounced in 2016 and prosecuted in 2017, will be prosecuted for alleged aggravated concealment, prevarication, abuse of authority and breach of the duties of a public official. In addition to the former judicial official (indicted as a participant), Rosana Rodríguez, Ricardo Aguirre, Gustavo Aguirre and María Clelia Espada are accused, prosecuted as alleged leaders of the illegal association. As alleged material co-authors, there are Juan Ramón Carpe, Silvio Antonio Do Santos, Ramón Do Santos and Claudia María Do Santos, while Dionisio Velasco, the lawyer Jorge Barboza, the ex-commander of the Gendarmerie, José María Viero (Pont’s brother-in-law), arrive at the debate as participants. Also, Mónica Beatriz Alberti, Juan Manuel Schell and Norma Rosalía Lanatta, who appear as co-perpetrators of the crimes investigated for 11 facts, and María Gloria Ponce, Rafael González and Jorge Antonio Lisasoain as co-perpetrators for eight repeated facts.

