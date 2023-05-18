Up to 8% of the sand in the concrete and mortar used to build a single-story house could be replaced by shredded used disposable diapers, without significantly diminishing their strength.

This was demonstrated by a group of scientists who published their study in Scientific Reports. Experts suggest that disposable diaper waste could be used as a building material for low-cost housing in low- and middle-income countries.

They turn used diapers into a new construction material

Disposable diapers are typically made from wood pulp, cotton, viscose rayon, and plastics such as polyester, polyethylene, and polypropylene. Most are disposed of in landfills or through incineration.

Kitakyushu University (Japan) researcher Siswanti Zuraida and colleagues prepared concrete and mortar samples by combining washed, dried, and crushed disposable diaper waste with cement, sand, gravel, and water. These samples were cured for 28 days.

The authors tested six samples containing different proportions of diaper waste to measure how much pressure they could take without tearing. They then calculated the maximum proportion of sand that could be substituted for disposable nappies in a number of building materials that would be needed to build a 36-square-meter house that met Indonesian building standards.

The authors found that disposable diaper waste could replace up to 10% of the sand needed for the concrete used to form columns and beams in a three-story house. This proportion increased to 27% of the sand required for the concrete columns and beams of a single-story house.

Up to 40% of the sand required for the mortar for partitions can be replaced by disposable diapers, compared to 9% of the sand in the mortar for floors and garden paving. Altogether, up to 8% of the sand in all the concrete and mortar building materials required to build a single-story house with an area of ​​36 square meters can be replaced by disposable diaper waste, which is equivalent to 1, 7 cubic meters of waste.

The authors note that a broader application of their findings would require the involvement of waste management and treatment stakeholders in the development of large-scale collection, sanitization and shredding processes for diaper waste. In addition, the construction regulations would have to be modified to allow the use of diaper waste as a construction material.