They want the Patagonian ports to transport the loads of internal trade

The national deputy Luis Di Giácomo announced that, shortly, he will present two projects that will seek to give new impetus to the activities carried out through the Port of San Antonio Estethe maritime terminal located 60 km by route 3 from San Antonio Oeste, which is licensed by Patagonia Norte.

The novelty was shared during the anniversary of that town, that last Monday celebrated its 118 years. Although the proposals would benefit all Patagonian ports.

“There are two initiatives, for which I will seek the consensus of other blocks. The first has to do with returning to refunds through Patagonian ports, especially for SMEs” advanced the deputy.

The second and newest It aims for the ports of Patagonia to be able to operate by moving cargo within the domestic market.

“Currently, fluvial maritime transport of cargo for internal trade is authorized only in the ports of Buenos Aires and Ushuaia. It is unfortunate that we do not take advantage of the possibility of a transport that is much more economical and it would bring us an increase in activities, beyond the lower freight costs, which are so important” Di Giacomo said.

“Both projects are under development, but they will be presented these days. We are going to share them with all the blocks and with all the Patagonian legislators. Because we federal representatives have to force ourselves to decentralize this countryhe assured.





