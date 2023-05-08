they wanted sexual abusers to go out to a gym

«I am going to authorize the exits, and I order that If there is any social clamor, immediately reinstate them to the detention unit, and we will see»said the Criminal Execution judge of the interior of Neuquén, Alicia Rodríguez.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



It did not reach the “let’s see”. The authorization for a group of convicted of sexual abuse Exit Chos Malal Detention Unit 51 to the municipal gym was truncated before completion, precisely because of the social clamor that aroused.

“Today Mayor Hugo Gutiérrez let us know that there was never a formal request to use the gym, and informed us that He will not lend it for that purpose”said to Black river the chief prosecutor of Chos Malal, Fernando Fuentes.

In a radio interview, the mayor expanded: “There was a verbal consultation, never something formal. We are not going to lend the gym, in any way ».

«Surprised and indignant»

for his part Mónica Pardo, from the group Las Peludasstated in statements to RTN that “we are surprised and indignant by the decision of Judge Rodríguez”, who authorized a group of inmates to attend the municipal gym to carry out recreational activities two Mondays a month, from 7 to 8 in the morning.

«The gym is in front of Plaza San Martín, 50 meters away is the entrance to CPEM 40; to the popular library; 100 meters away is the bus stop; it is a central area of ​​Chos Malal,” Pardo wrote.

The chief prosecutor Fuentes expanded: “we opposed it because the gym is in front of a CPEM, and one of the inmates is convicted of abusing seven students” from a school in another town.

“A different space”

The hearing before Judge Rodríguez was held on May 3, at the request of the defenders of the ten inmates from Unit 51. They indicated that the teacher in charge of the physical education workshop suggested that one of the classes be done “in a different space”and the municipal gymnasium was thought of.

The victims and relatives of the victimswho attended the hearing in person or virtually, strongly expressed their rejection.

seven custodians

The judge listened to them, but anyway resolved that the inmates had that right. He said the damned would come out handcuffed, guarded by seven penitentiaries, and that they would not make contact with no one from the population of Chos Malal. And if it occurred «clamor social»they would immediately return to the unit.

The prosecution requested a review of the measure. Meanwhile, public resistance was known to the court decision, and the rejection of the mayor to lend the gym, for which authorization came to naught.



