“They wanted to see her quiet”: hypothesis of the death of the journalist Griselda Blanco

The journalist from Corrientes Griselda Blanco was found lifeless on Saturday, May 20 in the afternoon at her home in the city of Curuzú Cuatiá, with signs of being strangled and beaten. At this time, two hypotheses of the case are being investigated, and although her ex-partner was arrested, her children assure that it was a crime linked to her journalistic work: “They wanted to see her quiet.”

Blanco, 45, worked at a local radio station and made live broadcasts of journalistic issues in the area. Shortly before his death, he reported a case for alleged malpractice in the death of a woman at the Fernando Irastorza civil hospital in Curuzú Cuatiá.

In one of his live broadcasts, he also recounted a situation of sexual harassment within the Corrientes Police in which a commissioner was denounced who later sent him a document letter, according to the lawyer Silvia Casarrubia, who advises the children of the communicator.

Griselda Blanco was 45 years old.

A journalist died strangled in Corrientes: they analyze if it was a femicide or revenge for their investigations

Murder or femicide, the two hypotheses of the crime of Griselda Blanco

Armando Jara, who is also a journalist and worked with her, was arrested for the incident. In the place there were traces of blood and the doors were not violated.

However, no hypothesis has yet been ruled out in the case and the file was classified as “homicide” until the link between the victim and the detainee was established.

The woman had publicly denounced on several occasions the actions of the local police for alleged poor performance, as well as cases of malpractice at the hospital in that city, among other complaints.

This is why their children disbelieve in the possibility of a femicide.

Due to these complaints, a brigade of the Homicide Division of the Argentine Federal Police traveled especially this Sunday to join the work of the Investigations Department of the region, who raided the suspect’s home, in which clothing and a notebook were seized. , as stated telam.

Her children said that the woman had received threats on several occasions and that she had warned them that if something happened to her, they should contact the lawyer Silvia Casarrubia.

On their social networks, a few hours after what happened, one of them published: “Our mother did not commit suicide, our mother was killed. She told truths that no one dared to say. They wanted to keep her quiet and they couldn’t… Today she was our mother and tomorrow she could be anyone in this city. Everything will come out. We ask for justice because it is what she would have wanted and what she deserves. JUSTICE FOR GRISELDA BLANCO”.

The publication of Lautaro Cesani, one of the children of Griselda Blanco.

“I do not think that femicide is the qualifier that must be given to thisWith Jara, as with any couple, there are problems, but not to reach this extreme, in my opinion I don’t think Jara had anything to do with this, although I clarify that we are waiting for the expertise and the results, “said Lautaro Cesani, one of his sons, telam.

Cesani also maintained that the commissioner who denounced for alleged abuse, “He received threats so that he would not speak, that he would not say anything,” and criticized the actions of the local police in the operation upon entering the home. “There were about six local police officers going in and out of the house, from the crime scene, without a prosecutor, without experts, without a secretary, and anything could have happened,” he denounced.

