They watched the Argentina game, argued and one of them ended up stabbed, in Neuquén

A gathering to watch the game of the Argentine National Team ended with a man being stabbed. It happened yesterday in Valentina Norte Rural de Neuquén. The attacked person remains hospitalized in the Castro Rendón hospital.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Inspector Sergio Ranguiman, operational coordinator of the Neuquén Security Directorate, reported that the attack was in a house on Pedro Genco street, in western Neuquén. It was during a meeting of three people, who got together to watch the game of the Argentine National Team.

“I was on the sidewalk. Medical assistance was required and an SIEN ambulance attended. He was urgently transferred to the Castro Rendón hospital.

According to the first data collected, a group of three people who knew each other met to watch the game of the Argentina U20 National Team and consumed alcoholic beverages. “Apparently there was an argument between two of the people, which led to physical assaults and one of them stabbing the other in the abdomen. The other person was the owner of the property.

The victim was at home, in a space that the owner had given him.

In the first instance, personnel from Police Station No. 12 intervened. Three knives were seized and samples were collected from the house.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, underwent surgery last night. Ranguiman pointed out that according to reports from the hospital he is out of danger.

Minutes later, it was possible to find the attacker, who lives near the house where the attack took place.

The General Prosecutor’s Office in charge of Valeria Panozzo intervened



