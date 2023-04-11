He 5 year old boy that that sunday was attacked by a pack of dogs While playing with his cousins ​​in a rural area of ​​the Mendoza town of Rivadavia, he continues “admitted to intensive care connected to mechanical respiratory assistance, with reserved status.” “they were eating it“said the boy’s father.

Meanwhile, the The owner of the dogs was accused of the crime of negligent injurieswhile the conditions in which he kept the animals on his farm in Rivadavia, where the tragedy occurred, are being investigated. The boy was hospitalized after being attacked by the pack that dragged him with bites.

“The patient is in the service of intensive therapy connected to respiratory mechanical assistance, with reserved status“, they indicated this noon in the medical report from the Humberto Notti Pediatric Hospital, in Greater Mendoza.

Horror in Córdoba: a pit bull attacked its owner and they could amputate her arms

The pain of the parents of the minor attacked by dogs

interviewed by TNSebastián, father of “Lolo”, recounted: “He has bite marks all over his body, on his genitals, legs, eardrums, on his neck. They were eating it.”

A cousin of the victim recounted that while they were playing in an alley, five dogs appeared and they ran away, “but my cousin was left far behind and they caught him.” After the attack, they notified the family who ran out to look for him and then he was transferred to the hospital.

“When we were arriving, the man left his home with my son in his arms. She supposedly she was doing to him alcohol pads on the body, but he was bleeding to death”, he recounted.

New stray dog ​​attack on a 15-year-old boy in San Juan

For her part, the mother expressed: “We screamed desperately, the dogs They bit me in the back too.”

The chief prosecutor of the Eastern Zone, Oscar Sívori, indicated that Ricardo Ganum (61) was accused of culpable injuries for the wounds that their animals would have provoked the baby inside his farm in Carril Moyano, in the La Florencia neighborhood, in Rivadavia. He The little boy was taken to the operating room in serious condition. due to the multiple injuries that he presented.

While, a neighbor denounced in the media that Ganum “does not control his animalswho had already attacked neighbors before.” “He was all bloody, in terrible conditions. We didn’t know if he was alive or not.”said.

ED