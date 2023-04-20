Home » They were going to Añelo in a van and collided with an animal on Route 17
by admin
last night, one van of the combi type with four people was traveling along the provincial route 17 when at Lake Los Barreales it hit an animal that was on the asphalt strip. None of the occupants were injured, just a few blows.

The road incident was recorded on the provincial road, about 45 kilometers from Plaza Huincul, between Sauzal Bonito and Los Barreales Lake. A crew of Huinculense volunteer firefighters responded to the call that was made to collaborate.

Upon arriving at the place, they observed that a combi-type vehicle in which they were traveling four people collided with a cattle animal who was trying to cross the asphalt strip. The driver of the car failed to avoid it and collided with the animal that was left lying in the sector.

From the fire station it was indicated that the occupants did not end up with injuries but some blows as a result of the braking and subsequent impact.

It was learned that the shot was going towards Añelo, from where they are from all the neighbors who were inside the vehicle.


