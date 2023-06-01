They were sentenced in Villa María to marriage for corrupting two minor daughters with a neighbor

A married couple and a neighbor of these were convicted in Villa María for sexual exploitation and abuse of two underage sisters, daughters of the couple. The events judged took place in the first half of 2021 in a neighborhood in the neighboring city of Villa Nueva.

The girls’ parents were sentenced to 14 years in prison, while the other man was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The aberrational events occurred in the home of one of the convicted, identified as Carlos Alfredo Westdorp, 58 years old, who paid sums of money to the girls’ parents and took them home to abuse them, according to reports. proved at trial.

The minors, aged 13 and 14, were exploited by their own parents, who were sentenced for promotion and facilitation of corruption of minors and prostitution and economic exploitation of the practice of prostitution, doubly qualified for being two victims.

While the other man was found guilty of the crimes of sexual abuse with carnal access and taking advantage of the sexual immaturity of the victims.

In the process, which was carried out behind closed doors in the Villa María Crime Chamber, testimonies from relatives and a neighbor were heard, which were key to reaching the condemnatory conclusions, along with a large amount of evidence gathered by the Prosecutor René Bosio in the investigation of the case.

Bosio also acted in this case as a surrogate prosecutor for Francisco Márquez, the usual accuser. In his plea, he had asked for tougher sentences for the defendants, 16 and 14 years respectively. Finally, Judge Edith Lezama ordered sentences of two years less for each one.

At the time these events came to light, in June 2021, the situation generated consternation and indignation among neighbors and relatives of the victims, especially among some people who had been suspecting or denouncing these aberrational practices that had two girls as victims.