They will appeal the dismissal of Patricia Bullrich for the Gendarmerie operation in Campo Maripe

In June 2017, members of the Gendarmerie broke into Loma Campana, on land claimed by the Campo Maripe community, by order of Patricia Bullrich, then Minister of National Security. The procedure was prompted by a request from YPF, which needed to carry out repairs, maintenance tasks and replacement of equipment in the area. This week, the Neuquén federal judge, Gustavo Villanueva, decided to dismiss the PRO leader and his former chief of staff, Pablo Noceti, but since the Mapuche Confederation announced that they will appeal the ruling.

“In the case there is enough evidence to start the trial,” said lawyer Lefxaru Nawel in dialogue with BLACK RIVER RADIO. And he assured that they seek a conviction not only against Bullrich, but also against all “the political leaders who gave this illegal order, without the support of a judicial measure and meddled in the territory with a very violent operative with similar characteristics with which, a month later, Maldonado disappeared.”

The lawyer and Mapuche referent expressed the “firm decision to appeal.” In addition, he criticized Villanueva’s argument that he considered that the lands where the Gendarmerie entered “They are of provincial domain«: «It is a resolution that takes lightly an issue that is very important and serious, such as the rights of the communities, not only here but in a large part of Patagonia, a product of whats breaches of the territorial rights of the indigenous communities of the country».

He explained that a large part of the communities’ territories “are as fiscal territory and have even been sold with the communities inside” due to the delay in the survey that is being carried out “at this time” and includes Campo Maripe. «That land, which is part of the cause, is going to remain within the territory of the Community, obviously. That is what we are talking about when we say that the lack of survey subjects us to conditions of vulnerability and, above all, when they are state agencies, in this case the Ministry of Security,” he stressed.

In addition to appealing the ruling, they will continue with actions on the territory and will demand the completion of the survey. “Noceti’s bullying has been systematic and in other places it caused the death of Rafael Nahuel and Santiago Maldonado, which is why it seems inadmissible to us. We believe that this type of decision is very bad for democracy, because far from repenting, even of the deaths, they have always shared racial hatred towards the Mapuche people. And that is something worrying and that degrades an institution like justice,” he said.

Listen to the lawyer of the Mapuche Confederation of Neuquén, Lefxaru Nawel, on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

