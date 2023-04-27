They will gather signatures to demand more control

A concerned mother began collecting signatures after sheand his daughter was attacked by two loose dogs in Las Ovejas. Neighbors state that Dog attacks are constant and it is necessary to implement rules to have greater control.

The neighbor of the town, Eugenia Benítez, said that her daughter was attacked by two dogs when she went out to take out the garbage this week. on this occasion the accident did not become major and the young woman could be assisted immediately, however, this attack is still dangerous for other people in the neighborhood.

It was after this accident that the mother, concerned that these dogs could be dangerous to other children, He decided to start collecting signatures and thus take his claim to the municipal authorities.

After this complaint was made public, several neighbors joined the cause to state that The number of dogs found on the street without any type of control is worrying. Thus they expressed that loose dogs always attack other dogs, motorcyclists or passers-by, and it is a problem that afflicts all neighborhoods.

The neighbor in dialogue with provincial media reported that, so far, they have not come to talk from the municipality, but she hopes that with the viralization of the request they can have a meeting. Benitez stated that in the event of setting up a meeting, They will ask that the ordinance that established that dogs could not run loose on public roads be complied with.

“We want to walk freely and without fear of attacks”held.

