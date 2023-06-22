they will try him for stabbing another driver to death after a traffic argument

It all originated from a highly repeated situation in the streets and avenues of Córdoba: a bad traffic maneuver. One of the drivers passed the other with the car at a very close distance. It was what is called a “finite”. Then, a “locked up” ensued on the avenue. Subsequently, and in a spiral of violence, insults ensued, a spit, threats, a chase and the unexpected: a rush hour murder in the middle of the street.

With a knife, one of the motorists killed another with a punch to the heart. He then sped away, only to return to the crime scene a while later.

The victim of that tremendous story of urban violence was Martín Catalano, who was 44 years old, worked for the collectors’ union, was in a relationship and was the father of two girls.

The episode happened on August 31, 2022 in the Las Palmas neighborhood of Córdoba capital.

There is news coming from Courts II of Córdoba.

After the judicial fair in July, the murderous driver will sit in the dock for the accused.

Ricardo Alberto Jattuf, a 38-year-old merchant, will be tried by the 5th Crime Chamber of Córdoba.

The man must answer for the crime of simple homicide.

If he is found guilty with this criminal figure, he faces an eventual sentence that ranges between eight and 25 years in prison.

As it turned out, the chamber prosecutor, Marcelo Fenoll, would keep the accusation as it is.

For its part, everything indicates that the defense will fight to twist the harsh accusation and look for a more benevolent figure, such as homicide by violent emotion. The judges will have the last word.

It is not the first time that a driver who kills another in Córdoba has been sentenced to prison. In all cases, the sentences were for simple homicide.

fight on the avenue

It all happened on the afternoon of August 31, 2022 on Avenida Don Bosco, Las Palmas neighborhood.

It was 5:00 p.m. and traffic was heavy. In this context, the drivers of a white VW Surán and a green Peugeot 207 began to exchange horns and insults.

In the first shot was Ricardo Jattuf, accompanied by his wife; in the other, Martín Catalano.

Everything would have started because one of the vehicles would have “locked up” another in the middle of the avenue in an overtaking maneuver.

Between insults and gestures, a red light made them stop.

Spittle

Both stopped, the driver of the Peugeot salivated towards the other motorist. The spit ended up hitting his wife.

In the middle of a crazy sequence, according to witnesses, the two cars started.

Angered by what had happened to his wife, Jattuf began to chase the other motorist for a few blocks.

Already at the corner of Avenida Don Bosco and Calle García Martínez, Jattuf got out of the car with a knife to eat roast in his hand.

Catalano, the other motorist, received a blow, in the sight of many, at the level of the heart.

He took a few steps, asked for help at a relative’s house and collapsed.

To all this, the attacker ran to his car and, along with his wife, fled.

When the police were alerted, a mobile phone arrived at the scene of the attack a few minutes later. The uniformed officers loaded the victim and took her to the Eva Perón hospital, where she died.

Escape and return to the scene

Khattuf left the crime scene. According to the cause, out of her mind, the woman decided to get off the vehicle, while she demanded that she return to where everything had happened.

A while later, the driver returned to the Las Palmas neighborhood and turned himself in to the police.

To all this, the police force had deployed an operation to find the fugitive motorist.

“It was me. I don’t know what happened to me,” the driver reportedly told the police officers, who immediately delayed him.

That same afternoon, the investigating prosecutor Horacio Vázquez ordered him arrested and charged with simple homicide. Since then, the accused has remained in prison.

Throughout these months, the prosecution accumulated evidence, testimonies, filming, and different expert opinions to finish assembling the evidentiary picture. A psychiatric study was central, which made it possible to determine that Jattuf did not have any previous mental pathology, while she was able to establish that she was aware of everything when the events happened.

The prosecution ruled out moving against the defendant’s wife.

All eyes are on the legal battle that could already be registered in the courtroom, if the defense tries to twist the accusation towards the figure of violent emotion.

