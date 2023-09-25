Home » They will update data on tourist accommodations in Las Grutas
They will update data on tourist accommodations in Las Grutas

The municipality of San Antonio Oeste seeks to update the list of tourist accommodations that exist both in that sector and in the Puerto San Antonio Oeste and in the Las Grutas spa.

To specify it is making a call from the directorate of inspection, tourist services and tourist quality, which depends on the tourism and culture agency.

What they are asking is that accommodation providers must update documentation, make sworn statements or report any modification in their services. Go to the portfolio office which is in the tourist village, at 22 Currú Leuvú Street. To do so there is time until November 15 inclusive.

The idea, furthermore, is have renewed information for the summer season, to plan surveys and inspections.

Providers who have doubts regarding the call You can write to the email fiscalizacion@lasgrutasturismo.gob.ar or contact cell phone (2934) 410944.


